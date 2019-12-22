Cars burst into flames after crash

Niël Terblanché

A DRIVER that fell asleep behind the wheel while driving on the main road between Ondangwa and Omuthiya was the cause of two vehicles bursting into flames.

According to Chief Inspector Edna Nawa, the acting Oshikoto Regional Crime Investigations Coordinator, the near fatal accident occurred early on Satruday morning near the Okatope Village. She said that although three cars were involved that none of the occupants were seriously injured.

According to reports about the crash, an old man that was on his way from Ondangwa to his farm near Omuthiya with his Toyota Hilux bakkie, was hit from behind by the driver of a red Volkswagen Polo Vivo.

Footage: Contributed