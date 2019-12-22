Cars burst into flames after crash

Niël Terblanché
A DRIVER that fell asleep behind the wheel while driving on the main road between Ondangwa and Omuthiya was the cause of two vehicles bursting into flames.
According to Chief Inspector Edna Nawa, the acting Oshikoto Regional Crime Investigations Coordinator, the near fatal accident occurred early on Satruday morning near the Okatope Village. She said that although three cars were involved that none of the occupants were seriously injured.
According to reports about the crash, an old man that was on his way from Ondangwa to his farm near Omuthiya with his Toyota Hilux bakkie, was hit from behind by the driver of a red Volkswagen Polo Vivo.
The vehicles were left in the road for police officers to make an assessment of the accident and traffic was directed past the accident scene.
Another person driving a Toyota Corolla did not heed the warning signs or the directions of a traffic officer directing traffic and drove his car straight into the two other damaged vehicles obstructing the road.
The second impact caused the bakkie and the Corolla to burst into flames. The fire destroyed both vehicles.
Chief Inspector Nawa said the old man, his wife and seven children that were in the back of the bakkie as well as the occupants of the other vehicles managed to escape to safety before the fire got out of control.