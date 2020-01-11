Car thief leaves trail of death and destruction

Niël Terblanché

THE 28-years-old Masen Awaseb died instantly when a man driving a stolen bakkie crashed into the car he was busy repairing.

According to the incident report provided by the Namibian Police in the Erongo Region the tragedy occurred on Friday afternoon at about 17:45 in Kasinga Street in the Usab Location of Karibib.

The report states that the 22-year-old Kondjeni Mwatukange took a Toyota Hilux bakkie without the permission of the person responsible for the vehicle.

“The suspect drove recklessly in Kasinga Street and as a result crashed into a grey Volswagen Jetta that was parked on the side of the street before crashing in to a nearby shack.

Pictured: The fatal accident scene in Kasinga Street in the Usab Location of Karibib. – Photos: Courtesy of the Namibian Police in the Erongo Region

