Car thief leaves trail of death and destruction

Niël Terblanché
THE 28-years-old Masen Awaseb died instantly when a man driving a stolen bakkie crashed into the car he was busy repairing.
According to the incident report provided by the Namibian Police in the Erongo Region the tragedy occurred on Friday afternoon at about 17:45 in Kasinga Street in the Usab Location of Karibib.
The report states that the 22-year-old Kondjeni Mwatukange took a Toyota Hilux bakkie without the permission of the person responsible for the vehicle.
“The suspect drove recklessly in Kasinga Street and as a result crashed into a grey Volswagen Jetta that was parked on the side of the street before crashing in to a nearby shack.
Awaseb along with three other men were busy with repairs on the stationary vehicle. He was killed instantly when the bakkie crashed into the Jetta. Two of the men working on the car with the deceased person sustained only slight injuries while the third man was unhurt.
A shack which belongs to Moses Nghililewanga was completely destroyed by the bakkie in the secondary impact. None of the people residing in the shack were injured.
After the crash the suspect ran back to the house where he stole the bakkie and where the lawful driver was sleeping to inform him of the crash before fleeing into the veldt near the house.
According to the incident report the suspect returned to Karibib and handed himself over to the Namibian Police earlier this morning (Saturday).
Mwatukange was arrested and was charged with culpable homicide, reckless and negligent driving, failing to ascertain the nature and extent of injuries sustained by any person after an accident, failing to render assistance to an injured person after an accident, failing to ascertain the nature and extent of damages sustained after an accident, fleeing the scene of an accident, driving a motor vehicle without a valid driver’s license, and using a motor vehicle without the owner’s consent.
He set to appear in these charges in the Karibib Magistrtate’s Court on Monday.