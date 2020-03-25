Car crash claims one life

Niël Terblanché

A WELL-KNOWN resident and businessman from Walvis Bay, Barthlomeus Petrus Leon Jacobs, was killed instantly in a head-on collision between two cars at the entrance of Walvis Bay on Tuesday evening.

According to the incident report provided by the Namibian Police in the Erongo Region, the fatal crash occurred at 20:35 where the avenue of palm trees lining the B2 Road starts.

The incident report states that Jacobs was driving his silver Audi from Swakopmund towards Walvis Bay and was in the process of passing other slower moving vehicles when he crashed headlong into an oncoming Toyota RunX taxi with five occupants.



FATAL CRASH: The wrecks of the two cars involved in the motor vehicle accident on the B2 Road between Swakopmund and Walvis Bay where one person lost his life on Tuesday evening. – Photos: Contributed

Members of the Walvis Bay Emergency Services had to use the Jaws of Life to free injured occupants from the wreck of the taxi.

Two occupants of the taxi sustained serious injuries while the three remaining occupants suffer less severe injuries. All the injured people were transported to and admitted at the Walvis Bay State Hospital for further medical treatment.