By election voting gets off to a slow start

Niël Terblanché

RETURNING officers at various polling stations in the Walvis Bay Urban Constituency said voting in the by-elections got off to a slow start.

One of the returning officers on duty at the Nakambale polling station in Kuisebmond, Ismael Haoseb said that the flow of voters might increase towards the afternoon.

“The problem is that most people are at work and they might only come to cast their votes after knocking off at 17:00. This is not all what we saw during the Presidential and National Assembly Elections at the end of November last year. We were a lot busier then,” Haoseb said.

Photo: Contributed