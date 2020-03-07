Businessman killed in motor accident

Placido Hilukilwa

THE 34-year-old Tomas Tukondjeni Nghoshi, the owner of the Omakondo Bricks in the Omakondo village, Ohangwena Region, died on the spot when his Toyota Runx crashed head-on with an oncoming Mitsubishi Colt pick-up on the Eenhana-Onhuno main road Saturday morning.

According to police spokesperson Kaume Itumba, the accident happened at Eembidi village when the driver of the Runx tried to overtake and in the princess crashed with the oncoming Mitsubishi.

Pictured: Tomas Tukondjeni Nghoshi. Photo: Contributed

One of the three passengers, Lydia Makili, died moments later at the Engela district hospital.

Two other passengers and the driver of the Mitsubishi Colt, were admitted at the Engela hospital with injuries.

The next of kin of the deceased were informed.