Business community hit-hard by COVID-19

Maria David



THE outbreak of coronavirus pandemic has not only had a devastating impact on the country, but also on the business community in general.





Perhaps nothing has been hit harder than the small businesses of which many of the owners of these small, independent restaurants, bars, breweries and other companies have overcome long odds to achieve some level of success.





Despite small businesses continues to rely on repeat business and regular customers to support themselves, their employees, families and their extended families. Business owners are finding it hard to make a living.





Speaking to Informanté on Tuesday, Sigo Amunyela, said many of the people who depend on making a living from small businesses are left without income because many were forced to close down while the State of Emergency is in effect.

BUSINESSES CHALLENGED: Businesses were closed down as a measure to prevent the spread of COVID-19. – Photo: Maria David

According to Amunyela with the closure of bars and other places of entertainment one feels like they are in a different world. Namibia has become a holy country with much less movement.





“I am not trying to promote alcohol, but alcohol brings people together, whereby memories are created, but now people are distancing and in hiding,” said Amunyela.





Meanwhile, Pick-n-Pay and Choppies shopping outlets has put out restrictions of only allowing 10 shoppers in the store at a time. Pensioners are given preference to enter.





Many countries has also been hit-hard by the COVID-19 of which their business community are left home to find new ways of surviving



