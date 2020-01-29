Business community forms the backbone

Maria David
THE business community is the backbone of shared prosperity and socio-economic development in the Oshana Region in order to grow the region.
Regional Governor Elia Irmiari said on Wednesday during meeting with the Consular General of the people’s republic of Angola that Namibia and its northern neighbour share strong historical ties of working together for peace, economic cooperation and bilateral relations.
“It is through these long existing historical ties, bilateral cooperation and friendly relations between our governments that Oshana Region continue to cherish and strengthen our friendly relations with Angola,” said Irimari.
The Governor said by deepening their cooperation, the Oshana and Cunene Province are embarking on the process of signing a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to strengthen their cooperation and realize shared prosperity and socio-economic development of the people of the Cunene Province.
Speaking at the same meeting, Andre Ventura, Consular General of Angola in Namibia, appealed to business community in Oshana to always make use of their office to talk business and always consult in order to choose an area in Angola to invest.
Ventura said their aim is to mobilze the business people of Namibia to invest in Angola and for the business community people of his country to invest in Namibia.
“We will want to work together with the people of Oshana to identify the challenges faced by the two countries and find solution with the aim of developing the countries,” he said.
Ventura emphasised that Namibia and Angola are brothers and sisters and have an existing relationship dating back during the liberation struggle for independence.