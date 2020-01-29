Business community forms the backbone

Maria David

THE business community is the backbone of shared prosperity and socio-economic development in the Oshana Region in order to grow the region.

Regional Governor Elia Irmiari said on Wednesday during meeting with the Consular General of the people’s republic of Angola that Namibia and its northern neighbour share strong historical ties of working together for peace, economic cooperation and bilateral relations.

“It is through these long existing historical ties, bilateral cooperation and friendly relations between our governments that Oshana Region continue to cherish and strengthen our friendly relations with Angola,” said Irimari.

The Governor said by deepening their cooperation, the Oshana and Cunene Province are embarking on the process of signing a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to strengthen their cooperation and realize shared prosperity and socio-economic development of the people of the Cunene Province.

Photos by Maria David

