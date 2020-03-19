Brukaros claims life of British national

Niël Terblanché

A SPECIAL team searching for a British national that was reported missing over the weekend discovered the lifeless body of the man, who was since been identified as Giles Thomas, on the slopes of the Brukaros Mountain in southern Namibia.

According to Deputy Commissioner Crispin Mubebo, the Namibian Police’s Regional Crime Investigations Coordinator, the tourists was reported missing by two of his friends on Saturday.

“The body of the man who was hiking in the mountain with two of his friends was discovered by members of the search team on Tuesday morning at around 10:30,” Mubebo said.

According to the senior detective, the three tourists went hiking on the slopes of the mountain on Saturday.

BODY FOUND: British national, Giles Thomas, whose remains were discovered on the slopes of the Brukaros Mountain in southern Namibia on Tuesday. Photo: Contributed

“At some stage during the hike, the deceased person informed his friends that he was too tired to continue. The tourist told his friends that he would make his own way back to their campsite at the foot of the mountain,” the police officer further said.

Deputy Commissioner Mubebo said that when the two friends eventually returned to their campsite, their friend was nowhere to be found.

They later reported him missing.

Since then, members of the local community have been assisting the police in searching for the missing person.

According to Mubebo, no foul play is suspected at the moment and the body of the deceased was transported to Windhoek where post mortem and repatriation procedures have already begun



