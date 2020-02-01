Britain ready to do business with Africa

Staff Reporter

AS Britain counts down the last few minutes to its final departure from the European Union, a plethora of new opportunities with regards to direct investment and business are presenting itself to Africa.

When the clock strikes one (local time) the United Kingdom’s membership to the Europian Union will come to and after 47 years.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson skipped this year’s World Economic Forum in Davos to focus on finalising Brexit. Instead, Johnson hosted more than a dozen African heads of state at the UK-Africa Investment Summit in London. Deals worth nearly eight billion Pounds were announced and the message was clear, Britain is ready to do business with Africa.

Pictured: British Prime Minister, Boris Johnson. – Photo: Contributed