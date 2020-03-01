Brazilian Navy vessel on a visit to Walvis Bay

Staff Reporter

RESIDENTS of coastal towns will have the opportunity to go aboard a Brazilian Navy vessel that docked in port of Walvis Bay at the start of the weekend.

The OPV Amazonas docked in the port on Friday after it departed Brazil on 17 February 2020 and will be moored in port until Monday 02 March 2020. During its brief stay, the crew will participate in the Obangame Express 2020 exercise.

The Obangame training exercise involves military personnel from Africa, Europe and the Americas. The aim of this training is to equip attendees with skills to employ in maritime security in the Gulf of Guinea against piracy, drugs and arms trafficking, hijacking, illegal fishing and other illicit activities within the region.

Pictured: The OPV Amazonas docked at the port of Walvis Bay. – Photos: Contributed

During this operation, which is an annual occurrence, the Brazilian Navy will carry out exercises on the coast of Angola, Republic of Congo and the Democratic Republic of Congo.

Throughout the visit of the vessel to Walvis Bay, military personnel from several different navies will also board the OPV Amazonas in order to strengthen ties and compare operational procedures.

The captain and crew invited members of the public to view the Amazonas on Sunday from 14h00 to 17h00. Visitors will require entrance permits which are obtainable at the Port Security offices at the cost of N$6.90 per person above the age of 18. Visitors under the age of 18 will enter for free provided that they are accompanied by an adult. Entrance will be at the South Gate close to the Lagoon area.