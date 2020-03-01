Brave Warriors bring football lovers together

Maria David

FOOTBALL lovers from all parts of Oshana, Omusati, Oshikoto and Ohangwena Regions on Saturday descended on the Ukwangula soccer Stadium to watch the Brave Warriors play matches against Northern Best 11 and Oshana Best 11.

The absence of league football games in the regions has proved that many people are hungry for soccer, following a large crowd of people that attended ranging from children to elders.

Brave Warriors assistant coach Woody Jacobs, told Informanté that the friendly match played between the national team and Oshana Best 11 and Northern Best 11 is part of bringing sport to the people and engaging with people from the regions.

Pictured: Fans arrived ready to enjoy some good football as the Barve Warriors took on teams from the North in two friendly matches. – Photos: Maria David and the NFA

Pictured: Fans arrived ready to enjoy some good football as the Barve Warriors took on teams from the North in two friendly matches. – Photos: Maria David and the NFA

Pictured: Fans arrived ready to enjoy some good football as the Barve Warriors took on teams from the North in two friendly matches. – Photos: Maria David and the NFA

Pictured: Fans arrived ready to enjoy some good football as the Barve Warriors took on teams from the North in two friendly matches. – Photos: Maria David and the NFA

Pictured: Fans arrived ready to enjoy some good football as the Barve Warriors took on teams from the North in two friendly matches. – Photos: Maria David and the NFA

Pictured: Fans arrived ready to enjoy some good football as the Barve Warriors took on teams from the North in two friendly matches. – Photos: Maria David and the NFA

Pictured: Fans arrived ready to enjoy some good football as the Barve Warriors took on teams from the North in two friendly matches. – Photos: Maria David and the NFA

Pictured: Fans arrived ready to enjoy some good football as the Barve Warriors took on teams from the North in two friendly matches. – Photos: Maria David and the NFA

Pictured: Fans arrived ready to enjoy some good football as the Barve Warriors took on teams from the North in two friendly matches. – Photos: Maria David and the NFA

“We want people to meet the team and to see other teams in the region that has talented players and give them a memorial game despite the condition that is not favourable for the games,” he said, adding that there is a need for the team to have more match time to get them prepared.

Jacobs stated that the friendly matches were put in place to prepare the teams for the CHAN games scheduled for April this year in Cameroon. They came not only to play, but to show the team to the people as they are preparing for the competition.

“We are also here bring soccer to the people as part of Namibia Football Association motto with a team consisting of 32 players,” he stated.

The Brave Warriors beat Oshana Best 11 after Salomon Omseb, also known as “Monis”, scored the only goal to break the tie in the last 20 minutes.

Meanwhile in the last match the national team was declared victorious after they scored three goals against the Northern Best 11.

Speaking to Informanté, Omseb said that he was happy to have scored and looking forward to getting another chance.

According to him, it was not an easy match, but after the start of the second half they had to go back playing their normal game as their opponents were putting up a strong challenge.