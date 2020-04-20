Boy witness drowning of Ongwediva man

Staff Reporter

A MAN drowned after he got stuck in mud at the bottom of an earth dam in Ongwediva.

According to the latest police crime bulletin, the 29-year-old Andreas Henock Tangeni drowned at the Bay Watch earth dam at about 17:00 on Friday.

The incident report states that the deceased person before his death went to the dam where he undressed himself.

Tangeni then put his clothes, mobile phone and keys in a plastic shopping bag which he gave to a young boy that was also at the dam to hold while he goes swimming.

After diving into the water, he resurfaced and after a while, the boy alerted other people in the vicinity of a possible drowning.

The grown-ups alerted the police who later arrived at the scene to retrieve the body.

DROWNING: picture for illustrative purposes only.

Nampol’s immediate investigation found that Tangeni got stuck in the muddy bottom of the dam, causing him to drown.

In another incident, a 21-years-old man was arrested and charged with rape after impregnating a 14-year-old girl.

It is alleged that the suspect raped the minor during November 2019 at Block 5, Farm Aussenkher.

Police investigation continues.

In another unrelated incident, a 37-years-old male driver identified as Simasiku Green Mafwila di