Boy witness drowning of Ongwediva man

Staff Reporter
A MAN drowned after he got stuck in mud at the bottom of an earth dam in Ongwediva.
According to the latest police crime bulletin, the 29-year-old Andreas Henock Tangeni drowned at the Bay Watch earth dam at about 17:00 on Friday.
The incident report states that the deceased person before his death went to the dam where he undressed himself.
Tangeni then put his clothes, mobile phone and keys in a plastic shopping bag which he gave to a young boy that was also at the dam to hold while he goes swimming.
After diving into the water, he resurfaced and after a while, the boy alerted other people in the vicinity of a possible drowning.
The grown-ups alerted the police who later arrived at the scene to retrieve the body.
Nampol’s immediate investigation found that Tangeni got stuck in the muddy bottom of the dam, causing him to drown.
In another incident, a 21-years-old man was arrested and charged with rape after impregnating a 14-year-old girl.
It is alleged that the suspect raped the minor during November 2019 at Block 5, Farm Aussenkher.
Police investigation continues.
In another unrelated incident, a 37-years-old male driver identified as Simasiku Green Mafwila di