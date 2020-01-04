Boy goes missing after witnessing tragedy

Niël Terblanché

The community of Tses along with the Namibian Police has been searching relentlessly for Lawrencias Thobias, a little ten-year-old boy, that went missing after he witnessed the tragic death of another child after wandering in the veldt without water for four days.

The tragedy occurred when the 51-year-old Teresia Kooper decide to leave Tses to go to a farm in the Mukorob area on Tuesday.

According to the acting Karas Regional Crime Investigations Coordinator, Detective Chief Inspector Jesaja Higoam, the woman took her own child and three children related to her along on the trip to Farm Gruisholte.

“They went to the main road to hitchhike but after spending most of the day in the hot sun they decided to walk in the direction of the farm. It is believed that the woman and children got lost on the way,” he said.

Pictured: Lawrencias Thobias, the ten-year-old boy that has gone missing in the area of Tses after witnessing the tragic death of his cousin. – Photo: Contributed.



UPDATE: Trackers found lifeless body of missing boy