Botswana’s President isolated after visit to Namibia

Staff Reporter

THE President of Botswana, Mokgweetsi Masisi, was placed in self-isolation for the next 14 days by his Director of Health Services in the country’s health and wellness ministry, Dr Malaki Tshipayagae, after travelling to Namibia to witness the swearing in ceremony of President Hage Geingob.

According to a statement issued by the health ministry of Botswana, the rationale behind the imposition of self-isolation on the president is that despite only three cases which are considered low risk for SARS-Cv-2 transmission, the low testing rates in the region makes determination difficult, which means that there is a high possibility of undetermined local transmission.

President Masisi will be working from his official residence while quarantined away from his family.

The health director extended the same impositions on the rest of the entourage that travelled with President Masisi to Namibia over the weekend.

According to the statement, the measure was taken to protect the president, those in his entourage and the people of Botswana.