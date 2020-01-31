Botswana confirms first suspected Coronavirus case

Zorena Jantze

NAMIBIA and South Africa has both stepped up emergency preparedness measures as the deadly Coronavirus came to the doorstep when Botswana announced that it has isolated its first suspected case on Thursday.

Botswana’s Ministry of Health and Wellness Director, Malaki Tshipayagae, in an official announcement said that Botswana registered its first ever-suspected case of Coronavirus infection on the 30 January 2020 only a few days after China introduced strict quarantine measures on Wuhan City.

The person who is suspected to have been infected by the virus was intercepted and isolated by health officials at the Sir Seretse Khama International Airport upon the arrival of Ethiopian Airways flight from China.

Tshipayagae indicated that the person, who was intercepted, is still under isolation at a medical facility in Gabarone and that testing to rule out infection with the deadly virus is on-going.

WITHOUT BORDERS: Botswana registered its first ever-suspected case of corona virus on 30 January 2020.