Borders open for domestic and public travellers

Staff Reporter

THE Noordoewer, Ariaamsvlei and Trans Kalahari border posts remain open for commercial traffic.

This was announced by finance minister, Calle Schlettwein who noted that the three borders are pivotal for public and domestic travellers, and hence will remain open.

Namibia’s imports from South Africa normally come through the Ariamsvlei, Noordoewer and Trans Kalahari border posts, which handled over N$3,7 billion, N$3 billion and N$4,8 billion of imports in 2018, respectively.

These border posts remain open, for people and goods.