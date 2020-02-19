BoN to issue a special commemorative banknote

Staff Reporter

IN remembrance of the fallen heroes of the Liberation Struggle and those who rallied for the freeing of Namibia from the vice-grip of South African rule, the Bank of Namibia (BoN) will launch a dedicatory bank note on 21 March 2020.

BoN is mandated by the Bank of Namibia Act 1997 (Act No.15 of 1997) as amended, to issue banknotes and coins as legal tender in Namibia.

