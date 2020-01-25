BoN awards bursaries to matriculants

Staff Reporter
FIVE of the Namibian students who recently passed their Grade 12 examinations with flying colours became the latest beneficiaries of the lucrative Bank of Namibia (BoN) Bursary Scheme.
The deserving beneficiaries are accepted to pursue studies in the fields of Chartered Accountancy, Information Technology (IT), Banking and Finance, as well as Education majoring in Science subjects. The award ceremony took place on Thursday, 23 January 2020, at the Bank.
The Bank’s bursaries are awarded based on merit after an extensive search, coupled with interviews with shortlisted candidates. Altogether, 364 students from across the country applied, from which the Bank carefully selected five successful beneficiaries.
Helena Enkali from St. Boniface College will pursue her degree in Chartered Accountancy at the Namibia University of Science and Technology, Uanjandisa Rukoro from Rukonga Vision School is accepted to study a degree in Information Technology at the University of Namibia, Petrina Shindimba from Rukonga Vision School will pursue her studies in Education, majoring in Science subjects, at the University of Namibia, Uahengisa Katjizuko from Otjiwarongo Secondary School is to pursue a degree in Information Technology at the Namibia University of Science & Technology and Sylviano Afrikaner from Westside High School will study for a B. Comm degree in Finance at the University of Cape Town.
At the award hand-over ceremony, Governor of the BoN, Iipumbu Shiimi, encouraged the students to discover their purpose in life as they embark on their tertiary education journey, stating that “it is the secret to a meaningful life.” The Governor shared nuggets of wisdom from his days as a student, by advising the beneficiaries to stay true to their purpose, finding the required balance between academic life and free time on campus while steering away from temptations of campus life that their new-found freedom brings.
Shiimi thanked the parents of the awardees for their commitment and steadfastness which ensured the success of their children.