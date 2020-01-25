BoN awards bursaries to matriculants

Staff Reporter

FIVE of the Namibian students who recently passed their Grade 12 examinations with flying colours became the latest beneficiaries of the lucrative Bank of Namibia (BoN) Bursary Scheme.

The deserving beneficiaries are accepted to pursue studies in the fields of Chartered Accountancy, Information Technology (IT), Banking and Finance, as well as Education majoring in Science subjects. The award ceremony took place on Thursday, 23 January 2020, at the Bank.

The Bank’s bursaries are awarded based on merit after an extensive search, coupled with interviews with shortlisted candidates. Altogether, 364 students from across the country applied, from which the Bank carefully selected five successful beneficiaries.

GIVING BACK: Iipumbu Shiimi, Governor of the Bank and Leah Namoloh, Human Resources Director, together with bursary recipients. – Photo: Contributed