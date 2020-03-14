Body repatriation costly for Namibians abroad

Marthina Mutanga

NAMIBIANS who left the country in search of greener pastures claim that living in the diaspora is not the Narnia many believed it would be, with one of the many challenges they face being the red tape in returning the remains of a loved one back home for burial.

A Namibian family currently living in Canada said they have to spend in access of $15,000 Canadian dollar (about N$203,000) to repatriate the body of a relative, 31-year-old Usiel Kanguatjivi, to Namibia for burial.

“We had to wait for weeks to gather the money to repatriate the body. It felt like a bottomless pit because every day that we got to make the money was also a day we were losing money keeping the body in a mortuary,” a Namibian man, who asked not to be named, said.

To make matters worse, while many Namibians who go to Canada or the United Kingdom (UK) to start a new life go with legal documents, many of them eventually overstay their welcome and become undocumented.

A MISSION: Repatriate the remains of a relative is costly. Photo for Illustrative purposes only. Photo: Contributed

Those living aboard are largely also not covered by any insurance policy, which means most of them have to pay out of pocket in the event of a death.

Relatives of Bryan Mbatjiuaouje Hembapu Zaire, who died in the UK this month, are struggling to collect enough funds to send his remains back home for burial.

They claim that although it has only been a few days since his death, they are already sitting with a bill in access of N$20,000.

Executive Director the Ministry of International Relations and Cooperation, Selma Ashipala Musavyi, said in situations where Namibian citizen died while abroad, the Namibian missions abroad are only facilitators between the foreign government and the family.

Musavyi noted that the mission only assists in the event that it is informed officially by the receiving state or the family of the deceased.

“The Mission may liaise with the receiving state on the issuance of the autopsy report, death certificate and repatriation of the remains. The Government of the Republic of Namibia does not bare any costs for repatriation unless the deceased was on official duty,” explained Musavyi.

She added that each country has its own procedure in terms of the issuance of a death certificate.

“In order for a foreign death certificate to be transferred into a Namibian national document, it needs to have an autopsy report attached and it needs to be in English,” Musavyi concluded.