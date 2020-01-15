Body of man discovered in bush

Maria David
THE body of the 24-year-old Petrus Nandhipite Nanyemba was only discovered a day after he committed suicide at a cattle post in the Uusatiwatanda area.
Warrant Frieda Shikole of Oshana NamPol Community Affairs Division, said the deceased took his own life by shooting himself with shotgun in the neck.
Shikole said that the incident occurred on Thursday at around 17h00.in the Uusatiwatanda area of the Okatyali Constituency.
“He died at the spot, but his body was only found on Friday at around 12h00,” said Shikole, adding that the incident happened at the cattle post deep in the bush.
Deceased next of kin has been informed and police investigation into the matter continues.