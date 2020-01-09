Bilateral cooperation must be turbo charged

Staff Reporter
BITAIN wants to intensify trade and bilateral cooperation with Namibia to new levels to unlock new opportunities for especially young people.
The British Joint Minister of State at the Foreign Commonwealth Office and Department for International Development, Andrew Stephenson, paid a courtesy call on President Hage Geingob at State House, his first African visit since appointment to Cabinet in December 2019.
Mr. Stephenson told Dr. Geingob that the United Kingdom is intent on “turbo-charging” bilateral cooperation and trade with Namibia post Brexit, which he assured will not cause disruptions, but will provide an opportunity to for the UK to develop an independent trade policy and trade programme.
President Geingob affirmed Namibia’s readiness to deepen existing trade and investment ties with the UK. Dr. Geingob highlighted the country’s strategic location in the region and vast investment opportunities in value addition in agriculture, wildlife and tourism. The President added that he has directed Ministers to respond more expeditiously to investment proposals.
The parties also discussed the impact of Climate Change, of which President Geingob stated: “Climate change is real, we feel it. Weather patterns have changed, resulting in the protracted drought Namibia is currently experiencing. It has had devastating effects across the country.”
The British High Commissioner to Namibia, Kate Airey, announced during the meeting that the UK will host the COP25 Summit in November 2020, to redouble global commitment towards Climate Action. She said it is an Eight million Pound commitment by the British Government, to finance Climate Change mitigation projects in the region.
Both leaders emphasized the importance of economic diplomacy to unlock employment opportunities for young people to ensure a sustainable future and mutual prosperity.