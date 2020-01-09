Bilateral cooperation must be turbo charged

Staff Reporter

BITAIN wants to intensify trade and bilateral cooperation with Namibia to new levels to unlock new opportunities for especially young people.

The British Joint Minister of State at the Foreign Commonwealth Office and Department for International Development, Andrew Stephenson, paid a courtesy call on President Hage Geingob at State House, his first African visit since appointment to Cabinet in December 2019.

Mr. Stephenson told Dr. Geingob that the United Kingdom is intent on “turbo-charging” bilateral cooperation and trade with Namibia post Brexit, which he assured will not cause disruptions, but will provide an opportunity to for the UK to develop an independent trade policy and trade programme.

Photo: Courtesy of the Namibian Presidency