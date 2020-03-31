Basil Read contract termination will affect workers

Maria David

THE termination of Basil Read Mining’s contract by Vedanta Resources PLC is expected to leave 400 mine workers without jobs.

This was revealed by Mine Workers Union of Namibia (MUN) Skorpion Zinc Branch Chairperson, Petersen Kambinda, saying during the declaration of State of Emergency, Vedanta Resources PLC an investor of the Skorpion Zinc Mine has opted to display it’s true colours by contributing to job losses.

“The Mining Contractor, Basil Read’s contract with Skorpion Zinc Mine was terminated last week Friday during the evening hours, an unpatriotic and regretful decision which is poised to put people on the street,” said Kambinda

Moreover, Kambinda pointed out that permanent Skorpion Zinc employees and some more contractors’ employment are expected to be terminated between now and the end of April this year.

“This decision is going to affect no less than 1 500 employees,” he said.

DISAPPOINTED: Petersen Kambinda Mineworkers Union of Namibia (MUN) Skorpion Zinc Branch Chairperson. – Photo: Contributed

Furthermore Kambinda noted that an agreement was made to ensure job security and business sustainability during the state of emergency, but Vedanta Resources PLC found it fashionable to make an unpopular decision that will result in job losses.

Kambinda stated that to avert job losses, the ill-conceived decision to terminate Basil Read’s contract needs to be reversed and proper studies on how to safely extract out the current ore in the pit need to be conducted.

President Hage Geingob declared the State of Emergency as a way to curb the spread of COVID-19. The rules of the state of emergency bans large public gatherings for a period of 30 days.