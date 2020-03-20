Bank of Namibia cuts interest rates to 5.25%

Zorena Jantze

THE central bank of Namibia (BoN) today cut interest rates by 100 basis points to 5.25% from a previous 6.75%.

Governor of the BON, Iipumbu Shiimi, today called a special meeting of the Monetory Policy Committee in light of the recent extraordinary events emanating from the coronavirus outbreak pandemic not only nationally, but globally.

Shiimi stated that the cut in interest rates will help cushion the anticipated impact of COVID-19 and support the domestic activity, while maintaining the one-to-one link between the Namibia dollar and the South African rand.

On Wednesday, 18 March, the South African Reserve Bank (SARB) also cut its interest rates from 6.75% to 5.25%, an aggressive decision justified given the “very real growth” threat triggered by the spread of the coronavirus in the South Africa.

Shiimi stated that global economic growth is estimated to weaken in 2020, below initial projections on the back of COVID-19 and its associated effects on global demand, as well as supply chains.

This has prompted a downward revision in global growth projections and negatively affected capital and commodity markets worldwide.

CUT IN INTEREST RATES: The Governor of the BON, Iipumbu Shiimi. PHOTO: Contributed

Since the last Monetory Policy Meeting, financial markets, and in particular equity markets, recorded significant losses as risks and uncertainty increased.

Similarly, all monitored commodity prices weakened, as a result of weak demand from major economies such as China.

In particular, crude oil prices declined significantly, reinforcing the effects of excess oil supply.

Shiimi stated that while low crude oil prices may negatively impact oil exporting countries, it could bring some relief to oil importing countries such as Namibia.

“To stimulate growth and cushion the negative effects of COVID-19, various central banks have since adopted accommodative monetary policies by cutting interest rates. This was also done in order to counter deteriorating financial conditions. These were accompanied by fiscal stimulus in most of the affected economies in the world,” Shiimi said.

Touching on the domestic economy, Shiimi stated that economic activity slowed during the first two months of 2020 and was mainly reflected in declining economic activity in sectors such as mining, whole and retail trade, as well as tourism.

He added that activity in other sectors, including transport and construction, improved during the first two months of 2020, relative to the corresponding period of 2019.

“Preliminary assessments indicate that the domestic economy may not be spared from the brunt of COVID-19 and therefore may continue to weaken in 2020,” Shiimi stated.

The average annual inflation for the first two months of 2020 declined further to 2.3% from 4.5% in 2019, mainly on account of a decline in all top three categories, namely, housing and transport, as well as food and non-alcoholic beverages.

Overall inflation is projected to average around 2.6% in 2020.

With regard to debt, Shiimi stated that Private Sector Credit Extension (PSCE) rose to 7.3% during January 2020, from 6.4% in January 2019, and was mainly driven by businesses and not households.

As at 29 February, the stock of international reserves stood at N$32.2 billion, from N$31.0 billion reported in the previous MPC meeting.

“This amount of international reserves is estimated to cover 4.6 months of import of goods and services, at this level reserves are sufficient to protect the peg of the Namibia dollar to the rand and meet the country’s international financial obligations,” Shiimi said.

He concluded that BoN will continue to monitor developments in the economy and will take necessary steps within its mandate to support the Namibian economy during this extra-ordinary time.