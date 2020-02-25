Backward policy structure hampers development

Niël Terblanché
“TO preach from every public forum that the wishes of people of Namibia were heard in the aftermath of the Presidential and National Assembly elections and to turn around from there and ignore the nation as if they don’t exist, is creating a time bomb of dissent and discord.”
This was said by the Minister of Industrialisation, Trade and SME Development, Tjekero Tweya, during the official inauguration of the new salt washing plant erected at Walvis Bay Salt Holdings today.
Tweya came out with all guns blazing against the continuous lip service being paid to prosperity for all residents of the Namibian House. He climbed bare fisted into the backward policy structure that seems to aimed at taxing potential foreign investors and the local private sector to death before they can even start a new business.
The trade minister blamed clashing government policy structures and overlapping responsibilities of various ministries and said the lack of political will to make drastic changes to indeed create a conducive investment environment are the biggest stumbling blocks in the way of realising Namibia’s dreams of becoming an industrialised nation.\
“What kind of policies are these? Namibia’s backward policies have in many instances see investors taking their money elsewhere. The country is losing billions of dollars because the powers that be only pay lip service to development through schemes like the Harambee Prosperity Plan in front of the media’s cameras instead of changing and implementing conducive policies that will indeed see the country attain its development goals as set out in Vision 2030,” Tweya said.
The trade minister made it clear that the time has come to call a spade a spade.
“The time has come to demand from those in charge of the country’s finances to explain why the country is losing billions of dollars while local manufacturing can prevent that money from leaving our shores. The time has also come to demand from them to explain why the private sector in Namibia looking for investment opportunities outside the borders instead of their own country. We either take drastic and determined action to change the current policy structure for the betterment of the lives of all Namibians or we should be brave enough to declare ourselves irrelevant as an investment destination.”
He said politicians urgently need to realign their thinking and do the right thing. Not for themselves but for the youth that has to take the country into the future.
“Holistically viewed the correct incentives to individual investors holds the key to development in Namibia.”
According to Tweya it is the moral obligation of the government to remove all obstacles in the way of development. He was of the opinion that incentives should be created for foreign investors and the private sector to take development to all corners of the country instead of being held hostage by restrictive policies.
The trade minister was of the opinion that if the time bomb of youth dissent created by people preaching that the voice of the youth has been heard and then turn a deaf ear, explodes it will be a problem the entire nation will have to deal with.
“If the bomb explodes we will all feel it,” he said.