Backward policy structure hampers development

Niël Terblanché

“TO preach from every public forum that the wishes of people of Namibia were heard in the aftermath of the Presidential and National Assembly elections and to turn around from there and ignore the nation as if they don’t exist, is creating a time bomb of dissent and discord.”

This was said by the Minister of Industrialisation, Trade and SME Development, Tjekero Tweya, during the official inauguration of the new salt washing plant erected at Walvis Bay Salt Holdings today.

Tweya came out with all guns blazing against the continuous lip service being paid to prosperity for all residents of the Namibian House. He climbed bare fisted into the backward policy structure that seems to aimed at taxing potential foreign investors and the local private sector to death before they can even start a new business.

The trade minister blamed clashing government policy structures and overlapping responsibilities of various ministries and said the lack of political will to make drastic changes to indeed create a conducive investment environment are the biggest stumbling blocks in the way of realising Namibia’s dreams of becoming an industrialised nation.\

Pictured: The Minister of Industrialisation, Trade and SME Development, Tjekero Tweya. Photo: Niël Terblanché