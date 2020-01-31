B2Gold donates 1,000 ounces of gold to rhino conservation

Staff Reporter

B2GOLD Namibia has donated one thousand ounces of Namibian gold to rhino conservation and the communities that protect them. The monetary value of the donation is around N$25 million.

A celebratory launch event at Droombos, Windhoek, was officiated by Bernadette Jagger, the Deputy Minister of Environment and Tourism, and attended by B2Gold Executives, B2Gold Namibia management, and representatives of the Namibian business and environmental fraternity.

With this donation, B2Gold is producing 1,000 limited-edition Rhino Gold Bars that will be available for sale to investors. On the reverse of the bar, a black rhino mother and calf is represented – symbols of hope for the future of the species. The obverse shows the Namib desert – an evocative and recognisable image strongly associated with Namibia, B2Gold noted.

Bars will be sold at the spot price of gold on the date of sale, plus a 15% conservation premium. Bars will be available in 500g, 1 ounce and ½ ounce denominations.

NAMIBIAN GOLD: picture for illustrative purpose only. Photo: Contributed

In his speech, Mark Dawe, Managing Director and Country Manager for B2Gold Namibia and keen conservationist, explained that proceeds from the sale of the Rhino Gold Bar will be managed by B2Gold and an Advisory Committee that includes representatives from Save the Rhino Trust Namibia, Integrated Rural Development and Nature Conservation, Namibia Chamber of Environment, and the Ministry of Environment and Tourism.

Dawe stated the funds will be used in two ways as a portion of the proceeds will be invested to provide long-term sustainable financing for black rhino conservation, while significant funding will be applied immediately to conservation actions in the field, including support for patrols, intelligence activities, and to rural communities for whom the protection of rhinos is their birthright.

In his keynote address, Clive Johnson, President and CEO of B2Gold Corp. stated that B2Gold is redefining conservation financing.

“The donation represents the first time that gold, a natural resource from the ground, is being used to provide sustainable funding to community-backed initiatives for the protection of the iconic black rhino,” he said.