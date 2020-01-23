Avihe murder still a mystery 

Marthina Mutanga

NEARLY one year and a half after the horrific murder of nine-year-old Cheryl ‘Avihe’ Ujaha, the police remains clueless and without tangible leads on who could have committed the brutal act that left the nation in shock.

Speaking to the Informanté, Khomas regional crime investigations coordinator, deputy commissioner Abner Agas, said police currently have no leads in after Ujaha’s mutilated body was dump in Katutura, Windhoek, on 28 August 2018.

HELP NEEDED: The police are appealing to members of the public to assist in the Avihe case. Photo: Contributed

The police are still appealing to members of the public who might have information which may lead to the arrest of the suspect or suspects, to come forwards.

The reward in the amount of N$110,000 for information that leads to the successful prosecution of the murder suspect in the case is still in place.

Expert detectives from Interpol have been tasked with the duty of investigating the murder of Ujaha, but have so far come up empty handed.