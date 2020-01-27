Avihe murder still a mystery

Marthina Mutanga

NEARLY one and a half year after the horrific murder of nine-year-old Cheryl ‘Avihe’ Ujaha, the police remain without tangible leads on who could have committed the brutal act that left the nation in shock.

Speaking to the Informanté, Khomas Regional Crime Investigations Coordinator, Deputy Commissioner Abner Agas, said police currently have no leads in after Ujaha’s mutilated body was dump in Katutura, Windhoek, on 28 August 2018.

HELP NEEDED: The police are appealing to members of the public to assist in the Avihe case. – Photo: Contributed