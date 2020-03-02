August 26 factory workers searching for a lifeline

Zorena Jantze

AMIDST the hustle and bustle of the Prosperita Industrial area, the August 26 Textile Factory stands suppressed, bolted down, and although the retrenched workers were notified that their last day of employment would be 28 February, most of them showed up for work today.

Although more than 80 workers were informed on 15 January that their employment would be terminated, those who spoke to Informanté said that they received a notice from the Ministry of Labour to come to work for two more months.

The workers gathered at the gates of the factory stated that to date, they have not received any formal letters of termination.

Photo: Contributed

“We cannot stop until we have a satisfactory answer from them. We have not yet been retrenched. We went to the Labour Court on 27 February with regard to the closing of the company, and we are still waiting for official communication from the Minister of Defence,” the workers said.

Commenting on the subject, unionist Willem Absalom stated that the union has put forth a case to unfair retrenchment to the labour commissioner, as well as spoken to the Minister of Defence.

He added that the union engaged in talks with Minister Penda Ya Ndakolo on 27 February and that he committed to covering two more months of salaries for the workers while they find other solutions.

“At this stage, I do not believe that anyone will be retrenched. The company and its stakeholders are communicating on the next best solution,” said Absalom.

Last week, Informanté reported that an investigation into the surprise retrenchment of 81 workers and closure of August 26 after the November elections and start of the New Year exposed a money trail to Hong Kong and Dubai through some companies that do not exist on paper.

Documents seen by Informanté showed that one of the biggest beneficiaries, Modern Shade and Blind Expert CC, have no telephone or physical address yet still received more than N$26 million in payments made in 2015 and 2016.

In addition, three foreign companies, based in Asia and the Middle-East, also received just over N$90 million. In the audit reports that surfaced with leaked documents, these companies have their accounts in Dubai and Hong Kong.