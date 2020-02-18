Aspiring entrepreneurs urged to apply for funds

Maria David

SKILLED youth wanting to start up their own businesses were urged to apply for funds through the skills based lending facility programme.

The Minister of Sports, Youth and National Service Erastus made the call during a youth engagement held in Ongwediva on Thursday on the subject of loans for young entrepreneurs and prospective operators of Small Medium Enterprises (SMEs).

Last year, Cabinet approved the establishment and operationalisation of a skills-based lending facility for the youth that will ensure increased access to affordable finance for potential and emerging entrepreneurs.

According Uutoni, the programme was introduced with the purpose of financing the youth aged between 18 and 35 to become entrepreneurs in order to become self-employed and employ others with the aim of contributing to the development of the country.

Photos by Maria David

