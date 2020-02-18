Aspiring entrepreneurs urged to apply for funds

Maria David
SKILLED youth wanting to start up their own businesses were urged to apply for funds through the skills based lending facility programme.
The Minister of Sports, Youth and National Service Erastus made the call during a youth engagement held in Ongwediva on Thursday on the subject of loans for young entrepreneurs and prospective operators of Small Medium Enterprises (SMEs).
Last year, Cabinet approved the establishment and operationalisation of a skills-based lending facility for the youth that will ensure increased access to affordable finance for potential and emerging entrepreneurs.
According Uutoni, the programme was introduced with the purpose of financing the youth aged between 18 and 35 to become entrepreneurs in order to become self-employed and employ others with the aim of contributing to the development of the country.
Uutoni stated that the programme potential beneficiaries are mostly unemployed graduates from vocational training centres (VTCs), University of Namibia (UNAM), Namibia University of Science and Technology (NUST) and International University of Management (IUM).
“The government was allocated through the Ministry of Finance, which was given a total budget of N$80 million from the Development Bank of Namibia to administrate,” said Uutoni.
He pointed that a total of N$80 million was budgeted for the programme for the 2019/20 financial year. The minister added that the available funds is expected to increase in the next financial year.
Uutoni noted that a skilled youth with a viable business plans will qualify even when they do not have collateral.
Speaking at the same engagement, DBN representative Thomas Kalimbo, said the loans will range from N$50 000 to N$1 million, which is paid back with a 10 percent interest rate.
“Provision of funds are available for the youth, but they should have viable business plans,” he noted.