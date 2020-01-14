Artania visits port of Walvis Bay

Niël Terblanché

THE Artania, a passenger liner currently on a 140-day cruise around the world which started in Hamburg, docked in the port of Walvis Bay for a one day stay.

Unlike the other cruise liners that visited the port since the start of January, the Artania docked at Berth Seven to load supplies and fuel.

The visit to Walvis Bay occurred on the first leg of the voyage to Cape Town and the 230-meter cruise s scheduled to also visit Lüderitz on Monday whileon her way south.

The Artania was built in Helsinki, Finland for Princess Cruises as Royal Princess and christened by HRH Diana, Princess of Wales, in Southampton England.

Pictured: The Artania docked at Berth Seven of the port of Walvis Bay. – Photos: Contributed

