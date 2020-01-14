Artania visits port of Walvis Bay

Niël Terblanché
THE Artania, a passenger liner currently on a 140-day cruise around the world which started in Hamburg, docked in the port of Walvis Bay for a one day stay.
Unlike the other cruise liners that visited the port since the start of January, the Artania docked at Berth Seven to load supplies and fuel.
The visit to Walvis Bay occurred on the first leg of the voyage to Cape Town and the 230-meter cruise s scheduled to also visit Lüderitz on Monday whileon her way south.
The Artania was built in Helsinki, Finland for Princess Cruises as Royal Princess and christened by HRH Diana, Princess of Wales, in Southampton England.
In April 2005, the vessel was transferred to the fleet of P&O Cruises UK and renamed “MS Artemis”. On September 22, 2009, it was announced that the ship had been sold to the Artania Shipping Company, but continued sailing for P&O UK. She is a privately owned vessel of the Artania Shipping Company, currently operated under time charter by Phoenix Reisen GmbH (a major German travel agency and tour operator).
On the 22nd of April 2011, the ship was renamed “Artania” and chartered to Phoenix Reisen. She has gone through a variety of modernizations since she sails for Phoenix Reisen. She was last refurbished in 2019. At the time she was launched in 1984, Artania was the most innovative vessel in the world introducing public space on the lower decks with blocks of staterooms over them. This made her the first cruise vessel with all outside rooms and the first one to secure standard cabins with balconies. Although built in 1984, she is still modern and beautiful. Her classic stern with calm shielded places to sit and the promenade deck are very popular features of this unique ship.
German is the only language that is officially used on board. This is why most Phoenix Reisen cruise passengers are from German-speaking countries (Germany, Austria, Belgium, Switzerland).
Artania’s previous visit to Namibia was during November 2016.