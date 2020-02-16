Armed robbery at Apollo Eleven

Maria David

A GANG of armed robbers are on the run after they perpetrated a well planned robbery at the Apollo Eleven bar in the Uupindi Location of Oshakati earlier this week.

Spokesperson of the Namibian Police in the Oshana Region, Inspector Thomas Aiyambo, said that the robbery occurred at about 23:00 on Wednesday Evening and added that detectives are searching for the four unknown suspects.

“It’s alleged that two suspects unknown to the rest of the people at the bar entered the premises, bought a beer and played music on the jukebox. Ten minutes later two more suspects came into the bar and held the security guard who was sitting outside, at knifepoint,” said Aiyambo.

He said the suspects were armed with a pistol, a panga and an Okapi knife.

Aiyambo said that one of the suspects, a short man pointed the guard with a pistol and pushed him inside the bar until they were both behind counter.

The security guard and the two bar ladies were then ordered to lay down on the ground while the robbers cleaned out the cash register.

According to Aiyambo the suspects fled with three cell phones and N$6 954.70 in cash. He added that the men were on foot when they fled the scene of the crime.