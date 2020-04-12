Application SMS’s for grants overwhelms MTC

Staff Reporter



THE text line set aside for people to apply for emergency income grants has been overwhelmed by the sheer number of people sending their details to receive the N$750 assistance from the Namibian Government.





The Ministry of Finance as well as MTC has been inundated with complaints from people that does not receive confirmation of their applications.





In a statement issued by Tonateni Shidhudhu, the Chief Public Relations Officer of the Ministry of Finance said that the ministry experienced an overwhelming number of applications that have congested the system as a huge number of people are trying to send SMS’s at the same time.





“To mitigate this issue, MTC is currently redeveloping the application to handle more sessions. This activity will take 84 hours to develop. The redesigned application is thus anticipated to be up and running to handle more applications by Monday afternoon,” Shidhudhu said.





He said the ministry was however able to process some applications that are currently being verified by other partners and payments is still set to start by this coming Tuesday afternoon.





“We are urging the public to be calm, as we are busy improving the system, and we are confident that by Monday afternoon we will be able to handle more applications in one go,” Shidhudhu concluded.