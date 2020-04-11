Another government official caught driving drunk

Maria David

IMMANUEL Nehoya, the 54-year-old Deputy Director of the National Assembly, paid bail of N$8 000 and is set to appear in court on Tuesday after he was arrested on a charge of driving under the influence of an intoxicating substance.

Head of the Namibian Police’s Public Relations Division, Deputy Commissioner Kauna Shikwambi, said the senior government official was arrested while he attempted to run away from police officers who accosted him at the corner of Tugela and Kladius Kandovazu Streets on Friday evening. Deputy Commissioner Shikwambi said the incident occurred at about 21:50.

“The suspect was driving a silver Nissan Navara. He was stopped by the police and was found to be under the influence of liquor. He was arrested and after spending some time in the holding cells at the Wanaheda Police Station the suspect was allowed to pay the N$8 000 bail,” said Shikwambi.

Deputy Commissioner Shikwambi pointed out that a sample of the Nehoya’s blood was taken to test the amount of alcohol in his system and added that the suspect is expected to make his first appearance in the Katutura Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday.