Another gentle lady lingers in in port

Niël Terblanché

THE tourism industry along the Namibian coast got another healthy injection when the MV Nautica cruise liner moored at Berth Nine in the port of Walvis Bay.

The Nautica is the second passenger liner to dock in Walvis Bay in less than a week and five more of these giant ships is expected to visit the port during the remainder of January.

The new passenger liner jetty known as Berth Nine will host the vessel for an overnight stay and will depart for Port Elizabeth on the South African south coast later on Thursday. Walvis Bay is the only port on the ship’s current cruise around the southern tip of Africa where she will linger longer than 24 hours which means a lot for the local tourism industry.

Pictured: The MV Nautica moored at Berth Nine in the port of Walvis Bay shortly after her arrival on Wednesday morning. – Photo: Niël Terblanché