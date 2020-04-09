Angola’s COVID-19 cases jump to 19

Placido Hilukilwa

A WEEK ago, Namibia’s northern neighbour, Angola, was still trailing with 10 confirmed cases of COVID-19 while Namibia’s total stood at 14.

Namibia’s total now stands at 13 active cases, but Angola has increased its tally to 19 cases of which 15 are active cases, 2 are recoveries and 2 are deaths.

Angolan media quoted health minister Silvia Lutucuta as saying that over 1,000 people were tested, but the results of 165 people are still pending.

As of today, the coronavirus has infected more than 1,5 million people worldwide, causing over 88 000 deaths, while more than 330 000 people have recovered.

Of the 1 099 797 active cases, 1 051 712 are described as mild, while 48 085 are said to be serious or critical.