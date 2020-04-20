Angolans to be accommodated at Olufuko

Maria David

ANGOLAN nationals in the Omusati Region who found themselves without shelter after borders closed will be accommodated at the Olufuko centre in Outapi.

Those who will be given temporary shelter include Angolans who came to Outapi to access health facilities, but found themselves stranded.

Omusati Governor, Erginus Endjala, said that the centre will not only house Angolans, but any homeless person in the region.

He indicated that the centre can accommodate up to 100 people.

According to Endjala, the homeless people to use the facility will be identified by headmens and will be house in one of the estimated 20 large tents will be put up.

SHELTER AVAILABLE: Omusati regional governor Erginus Endjala. Photo: Maria David

“Our first priority are Angolans that came in the country for medical assistance, but are unable to return due to the closure of the borders,” he s