Angolan man dies as a result of a snake bite

Maria David

THE 60-year-old Katupo Munembome, an Angolan national, died after he was bitten by a snake in Omusati region during the early hours of Sunday.

Inspector Lineekela Shikongo of NamPol’s Community Affairs Division in the region, said the tragic incident occurred around 07:27 at the Otjimanangombe village in the Ruacana constituency.

“It is alleged that the deceased got bitten by a snake while he was sleeping at the cattle post at Otjimanangombe village near Ruacana, but he died while on the way from Ruacana to Outapi Hospital,” said Shikongo.

Picture for illustrative purposes only