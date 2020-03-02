Angolan man dies as a result of a snake bite

Maria David
THE 60-year-old Katupo Munembome, an Angolan national, died after he was bitten by a snake in Omusati region during the early hours of Sunday.
Inspector Lineekela Shikongo of NamPol’s Community Affairs Division in the region, said the tragic incident occurred around 07:27 at the Otjimanangombe village in the Ruacana constituency.
“It is alleged that the deceased got bitten by a snake while he was sleeping at the cattle post at Otjimanangombe village near Ruacana, but he died while on the way from Ruacana to Outapi Hospital,” said Shikongo.
Shikongo stated that the deceased was transported to Outapi hospital in serious condition and upon the arrival at the hospital the doctor declared him dead.
“The body was transported to Okahao police mortuary for the autopsy to be conducted. Deceased next of kin has been informed,” said Shikongo.