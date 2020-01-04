Anglers make a once in a life time catch

Niël Terblanché

ANGLERS on Long Beach made a strange and possibly a rare scientific find when they caught a marlin with their bare hands while fishing from the shore.

The extremely rare visitor to the Namibian coast was not the first for the Festive Season. On Christmas Eve a young bull elephant made a quick turn at Swakopmund and came to within a stone’s throw of the residential area of Mile 4.

According to Leon Krause, a well known fishing guide and fishing tackle shop owner at the Namibian coast, the catch was a once in life time event.

“Besides catching the large fish with their bare hands, marlins are a deep sea species that never comes close to shore. It is the first time that anybody around here heard of people catching a marlin from the beach,” he said.

Video: Excited anglers bring a once in a life time catch ashore at Long Beach between Walvis Bay and Swakopmund. – Footage: Contributed