Angelina re-elected as Ongwediva Mayor

Maria David
THE Ongwediva Town Council has re-elected Angelina Angula and Jason Asino to remain the town mayor and deputy mayor, during a special council meeting.
During the same meeting they have also voted out a former member of the town’s management committee (MC), Malakia Katumbo Petrus, who is an ordinary member of the council.
Other members who retained their position are Naemi Amuthenu as Chairperson of the Management Committee and Ulalia Nghilongwa as an ordinary member.
While Maria Kavalela as former ordinary member of council has now replaced Petrus. Johannes Shitundeni also remains the MC additional member.
In her acceptance speech, Angula pointed out that her target for the year 2020, among others, is to ensure that the council avails land for sport
facilities around town.
“Although we can only do so successfully with the assistance of our stakeholders, my request is for all of us to work together as a team in
the best interest of this town and not for ourselves,” Angula stated.
Local magistrate Antonious Shapumba presided over the election and
swearing-in ceremony.