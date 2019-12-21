Angelina re-elected as Ongwediva Mayor

Maria David

THE Ongwediva Town Council has re-elected Angelina Angula and Jason Asino to remain the town mayor and deputy mayor, during a special council meeting.

During the same meeting they have also voted out a former member of the town’s management committee (MC), Malakia Katumbo Petrus, who is an ordinary member of the council.

Other members who retained their position are Naemi Amuthenu as Chairperson of the Management Committee and Ulalia Nghilongwa as an ordinary member.

Photo: Contributed