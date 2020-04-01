Amushelelo set free on bail again

Staff Reporter

SELF proclaimed forex trader Michael Amushelelo, aged 29 was yesterday granted bail in the amount of N$10 000 in a matter relating to his alleged non-compliance with bail conditions pertaining to a 2015 conviction on culpable homicide charges.

Amushelelo was earlier set free on bail of N$15 000 while an appeal against his conviction is still pending. He was arrested after he failed to report at the Windhoek Central Police Station every Monday as per the bail conditions set while he waits for the appeal process to be completed.

Amushelelo will return to court on 30 June where he will face contempt of court charges.

It is further alleged that Amushelelo has since not gone ahead with the appeal against his culpable homicide conviction as he intended.

Amushelelo is also facing fraud and money laundering charges still pending in the Magistrate’s court in relation to his trading in foreign exchange. Amushelelo and his business partner Gregory Cloete are due to appear in court on 14 April on the forex related charges.

At the time of their arrest on the fraud and money laundering charges both the police confiscated some of the accused persons’ assets which included movable and immovable properties.

In that matter, Amushelelo and Cloete were set free on bail of N$35 000 each.