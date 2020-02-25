Amunyela to unlock Swapo regional office

Maria David

THE leader of a group of disgruntled Swapo Party supporters in the Oshana Region, Sigo Amunyela, has promised to unlock the regional party offices on Tuesday after it was locked down with three chains on Friday.

The locking down of the office follows several protests and demands by the group of party supporters over the past few months for Swapo Party Regional coordinator Samuel Nelongo to resign from the office.

However, it is not clear if the decision to unlock the office follows complaints by some of the ruling party’s other supporters that question Amunyela actions of locking down the office.

They asked why Amunyela would lock down the office and in what capacity he was he acting when doing so, as he is not part of the ghetto party’s leaders or part of the decision making committee of Swapo.

Photo by Maria David