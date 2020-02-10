American murder trial resumes

Eba Kandovazu

A WINDHOEK man this morning testified about his encounter with the two American men accused of murdering Andre Heckmaire and gave details about how they kept enquiring about him and making him believe they were his friends.

Henry Olivier told High court Judge Christie Liebenberg that he met Marcus Thomas and Kevin Townsend at Maerua mall in December 2010.

It is his testimony that the duo began asking him about the deceased’s whereabouts, his mobile number and where he stays.

Heckmaire’s body was discovered in his car, on a quiet street in Klein Windhoek, some ten years ago.

Heckmaire, age 25, had been studying in Switzerland and had only came to Namibia to visit his parents when he was murdered.

The two suspects in his case were arrested at a guest house and charged with murder.

They were also charged with illegal possession of firearms and ammunition, as well as robbery after a barrel of a gun and silencer were also found in their bags.

According to Olivier, the Americans identified themselves as Heckmaire’s friends and informed him that they met in Switzerland. Olivier and the two accused thereafter proceeded from Maerua mall to Roof of Africa before making the last stop at Joe’s beer house for a few drinks, according to his testimony.

“We hung out and we spoke about a lot of things like life in America, television shows and celebrities that they have bumped into. They then started asking about Heckmaire and I told them I do not have his mobile number and that I would try and get it for them,” Olivier testified.

Olivier added that a few days later, he had gone to an eat-out owned by the deceased’s parents at Maerua mall with a few of his friends and while there, he enquired about the mobile number of Heckmaire from a waitress, who instead provided Heckmaire’s mother’s number.

He said that he texted the number requesting for the deceased’ mobile number by informing her that his American friends needed to get in touch with him.

“Coincidentally, Townsend was up the stairs when I got out of the place and we greeted each other. He then asked about the number and I told him I got it. Marcus approached us soon after,” Olivier said.

The trial continues before Judge Liebenberg. Antonia Verhoeff is representing the state, while Mbanga Siyomundji is representing Townsend.

Thomas is representing himself.