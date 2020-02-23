Ambassador disappointed with low turn-out at China Town

Eba Kandovazu

THE Ambassador of the Republic of China to Namibia earlier this week expressed disappointment in the low turn-out of customers at the usually busy China Town in Windhoek’s Northern industrial area.

Yiming Zhang suggested on his social media that the low number of people could be a result of panic and bias.

A lot of Chinese businessmen and women last month travelled to China for the Spring Festival celebrations, a holiday celebrated by many in China.

By December, the country has been hit by one of the deadliest outbreaks of the Coronavirus. The World Health Organization has since renamed it as the COVID19. The Co derives from Corona, the Vi from Virus, the D from Disease and the 19 from the year it was first detected.

Pictured: Ambassador Yiming Zhang on his visit China Town – Photos: Contributed

“Yesterday I visited China Town and I have never seen it with so few people. Because of the bias and panic, there have been very few customers shopping at China Town but I hope things will get better quickly,” Zhang said.

According to the Ambassador, the total number of shop owners that went to China to celebrate the Spring Festival is 51. He says, majority of them have since decided to postpone their return to Namibia upon the request of the Chinese Embassy in Namibia.



Out of the 51 people, only 5 shop owners returned back to Namibia. All of them have, according to Zhang volunteered to quarantine themselves for 14 days at home.



“They were strictly monitored by the Chamber of commerce of the Chinese business community in Namibia. Out of the 5 people who returned, everyone has successfully gone through the isolation period. Their commitment shows a high sense of responsibility and I appreciate their efforts,” Zhang stated.