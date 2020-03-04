Almost a thousand flood victims already relocated

Maria David

RISING floodwaters in the North of Namibia has compelled the Oshakati Town Council to relocate 172 families consisting of a total of 950 people to a temporary tented camp at Ehenye.

Many of the people including residents of the Oshoopala Location in Oshakati were evacuated from their houses on Sunday and the town council’s emergency rescue services were dispatched to assist with transporting the stranded families to a temporary camp.

Speaking to the media, Oshana Regional Governor, Elia Irimari, said that the camp currently consists of 73 tents and that council has made provision of water points, electricity, ablution facilities, showers and skip containers for refuse on site.

Irimari noted that more people are expected to be relocated.

The areas reported to be affected are Oshoopala and some area of Oneshila, Pohamba Evululuko locations.

“Other areas may not be severely affected by rainwater. Currently, the water level has been reported to have subsided,” said Irimari.

Mayor of Oshakati Angelus Iiyambo told informanté that people from Onawa, Oshoopala and Oneshila all part of the relocated people with more expected to relocate.

“Currently there is water in most parts of Oshakati, however, council’s emergency team is assisting to ensure that those who are in severely affected areas are relocated to a temporary Centre in Ehenye Extension 11,” said Iiyambo.

Iiyambo urged residents of Oshakati to assist one another especially those affected by the heavy rainfall, through means of accommodation, food and other needed necessities.

“Council has very limited resources or facilities to assist each and every person affected and need assistance,” he noted.