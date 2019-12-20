All system goes for legendary jive concert

Maria David

NAMIBIANS from all corners of the country will descend on Oshakati in the Oshana Region this weekend for the first ever Old School Jive concert that is aimed to honor musical legends from 1990.

The concert which was launched recently, is scheduled for tomorrow evening (21 December) at the Oshakati Open Market, where legendary musicians are expected to grace the stage from the 11h00 until late.

Chairperson of Old School Jive concert Selma Sylvanus, said the concert target mostly artists that joined the industry back in 1990, with a little mixture of the new generations.

“Many of us things that musicians that went mute are dead. This is a platform for them to be seen and heard after a very long time out of the industry, ” said Sylvanus.

Photo: Contributed