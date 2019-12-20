All system goes for legendary jive concert

Maria David
NAMIBIANS from all corners of the country will descend on Oshakati in the Oshana Region this weekend for the first ever Old School Jive concert that is aimed to honor musical legends from 1990.
The concert which was launched recently, is scheduled for tomorrow evening (21 December) at the Oshakati Open Market, where legendary musicians are expected to grace the stage from the 11h00 until late.
Chairperson of Old School Jive concert Selma Sylvanus, said the concert target mostly artists that joined the industry back in 1990, with a little mixture of the new generations.
“Many of us things that musicians that went mute are dead. This is a platform for them to be seen and heard after a very long time out of the industry, ” said Sylvanus.
According to Sylvanus it has been years since many of the musicians are seen or heard, while at many occasions many of the artists are unknown when they are in the midst of the people.
She explained that many are times artists that only known or remembered during their tribute and that should not be the case.
Artists such as Kangwe Keenyala, Buju Katjoko, Ras Sheehama, Patricia Ochurus, Home Town Band, Killa B, Leghetto, Tunakie, Jericho, Erna Chimu, Shikololo, Fishman, Hishishi Papa, The Weekend Band, Swartz Baster, Mushe and Silver Stars Band are some expected to grace the stage.
Kangwe Keenyala, well-known for his guitar sound, said that he was excited to be part of the Old School Jive concert.
He noted that the concert came at the right time were people steal his identity to show off or impress another person.
“People should stop stealing my identity, copycats must come to an end. I am still living. Don’t show off using my name,” said Kangwe Keenyala.
Sylvanus noted that despite the lack of sponsorships they are experiencing, they are thankful of Coca Cola, College of Arts, FNCC, Divine Marketing, Town Council for coming on board and ensuring that the day is made a successful.