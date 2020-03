URGENT NOTICE

ALL NaTIS OFFICES AND WEIGH BRIDGES WILL BE CLOSED ON MONDAY, 16 MARCH 2020.

The Roads Authority hereby wishes to inform its customers that all NaTIS Offices and Weigh Bridges countrywide will be closed for business tomorrow.

Monday, 16 March 2020, to ensure that preventative measures are put in place in light of the two confirmed Coronavirus cases in Windhoek. Normal business hours will resume on Tuesday.