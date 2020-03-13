All African Students Union honours former Nanso president

Eba Kandovazu



FORMER Nanso President, Ester Simon, was this week honoured with an achievement award by the All African Students Union in Ghana.

The award, which was accepted on her behalf by the Namibian Ambassador to Ghana, Charles Josob, was presented through the AASU SheGame Awards 2020.

“Such a continental recognition is awarded on the basis of my work with Joyrise Private Academy which that I co-founded and has awarded 25 scholarships this year to learners from less privileged backgrounds and orphans to improve their Grade 12 results at no cost. Another recognition was for running a successful tenure as the first ever Nanso female president. It is indeed profound to always be appreciated and recognised for the social and active community work we have been engaged in and dedicated to,” Simon said.

LEADERSHIP: Ester Simon. Photo: Contributed

She dedicated the award to women, mothers in particular on whose shoulders everyone rests on and those prayerful.

“I dedicate this award to the ladies and girls engaged in community struggles, engaged in seeking education for independence, engaged in breaking barriers of patriarchy and poverty. This is an important milestone for women and the girl child in Namibia and Africa. With Namibia at 30 years of independence and development, woman have so much an equal role to play in our society. We have barriers to break and mountains to move. My point is there’s more that still needs to be done to liberate ourselves from poverty, structural inequalities and the violence of patriarchy. All we need to do is start with the little we can, continue to seek education, be involved active citizens and never forget to uplift and affirm each other,” Simon concluded.