Air Namibian suspended all operations

Staff Reporter

AIR Namibia has announced the suspension of all flights, inclusive of domestic and regional flights, effective 27 March 2020 until 20 April 2020.

International flights remain suspended since 14 March 2020 and further updates will be communicated, the national airline said.

Paul Nakawa, Air Namibia spokesperson, stated that the latest development is in alignment with Namibia’s travel restrictions aimed at curbing the further spread of COVID-19 as directed by President Hage Geingob.

Nakawa further stated that as part of the essential services, Air Namibia remains available to offer air transport through charter flights for humanitarian purposes, as well as offer airlift of pharmaceutical supplies and consumables, among others.

GROUNDED: Air Namibia has suspended all its operations until next month. Photo: Contributed

He added that Air Namibia has introduced flexible rebooking options for travellers who need to change their travel dates.

“All tickets purchased for travel up to 30 April 2020 will be offered one free change to a new travel date until 31 December 2020,” said Nakawa.

Customers may change their bookings online or email us at CallCentre@airnamibia.aero.

“Air Namibia joins the world in fighting COVID-19, a global health pandemic. The safety of our passengers, staff and the nation at large remains at the heart of our operations,” Nakawa concluded.