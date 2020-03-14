Air Namibia suspended Frankfurt route for 30 days

All crew members on Flight SW286 will be required to take forced leave (self-quarantine) as per the precautionary measures once they land in Windhoek tomorrow.

Elia Erustus, Air Namibia’s acting CEO, said that the national airline activated its crisis management centre this morning to coordinate all developments, recommend best practices and mitigating actions to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

