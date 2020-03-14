Air Namibia suspended Frankfurt route for 30 days

Staff Reporter
NATIONAL airline of Namibia, Air Namibia, has announced the temporary suspension of the Windhoek – Frankfurt – Windhoek route today for a period of 30 days.
The suspension comes fresh off the heels of President Hage Geingob’s directive that travel from Ethiopia, Qatar and Germany and back should be suspended for 30 days starting today in the wake of two confirmed coronavirus cases in the country.
Twakulilwa Kayota, spokesperson for Air Namibia, stated that the flight SW285, scheduled for this evening from Windhoek to Germany, has been cancelled. Flight SW286 from Frankfurt to Windhoek will, however, operate tonight as was scheduled and return to base with passengers and all crew members.
All crew members on Flight SW286 will be required to take forced leave (self-quarantine) as per the precautionary measures once they land in Windhoek tomorrow.
Elia Erustus, Air Namibia’s acting CEO, said that the national airline activated its crisis management centre this morning to coordinate all developments, recommend best practices and mitigating actions to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
“We take the safety of the entire nation at heart, hence the immediate alignment to the directive initiated by head of state. Air Namibia will comply with all safety measures put in place at all our departing and arrival airports,” Erastus said.
Air Namibia’s A330 aircraft will be grounded for the next 30 days and all passengers on affected flights will be rerouted or offered an immediate refund.
Germany as to date reported 3,062 confirmed coronavirus cases and 6 deaths.